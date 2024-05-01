Labour should win in Woodhouse pretty comfortably and incumbent councillor, Cllr Mick Rooney, should prepare for his next couple of years in the chamber at Sheffield town hall.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “It’s been a privilege to represent the people of Handsworth and Woodhouse.

“I enjoy being the voice for people who need someone to help solve a problem that has been difficult to sort.

“I will always do my best to help anyone who seeks my support and advice.

“Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities.

“I’ll help give every child the best start in life. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

The Liberal Democrats are sending Phil Edwardson.

He said: “I am pleased to be one of the 29 Liberal Democrat candidates standing across our city. No matter where anyone lives in Sheffield, they have the opportunity to vote for the team fighting for a fair deal for our city.

“We are the party that is challenging Labour’s leadership in the town hall. After a year of defections and drama, we are now just two councillors behind them. A vote for me is a vote for change in Sheffield.

“We want to shift the focus from the corridors of the Town Hall to the streets of our communities. We want to rebuild our council from the ground up and show that we trust Sheffield by putting people’s voice at the core of the council. I hope that you will support me on May 2.”

The Green’s candidate is Hannah Nicklin.

She said: “My parents’ sense of public duty, as a police officer and health & social care worker, instilled in me values based on fairness and community care.

“The Green Party puts people and workers at its heart. Sets out real possibilities to increase wages; lower bills; stimulate the economy through green jobs; and build walkable cities, connecting towns and villages with public transport and infrastructure which improves our lives, our health, and our wellbeing. We need an NHS which is not on its knees, a state which supports us, and success shared by all.

“I’ve always believed in worker’s rights, the need for justice for all, to build a society that lifts us all up. The most urgent threat to our ability to improve our lives is the climate emergency. This starts with us, at a local level, making changes that work for us, and help us build a better world, together.”