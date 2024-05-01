Sheffield City Council elections: will West Ecclesfield stick with the Liberal Democrats?

West Ecclesfield has three Liberal Democrat councillors at the moment, and one of them, Cllr Ann Whitaker, is standing for re-election in 2024.

On paper, this should be a fairly easy race to win – there is no sign of discontent with the LibDem councillors in the area. The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) didn’t include this ward as a battleground.

But then, who knows?

Cllr Whitaker told the LDRS: “I have lived locally in the High Green area for the past 38 years, and I am a former family support worker, working and supporting families facing challenges.

“I have been a councillor for the past three years and in that time I have done my best to work tirelessly for our constituents, and be a strong advocate for improving the facilities in our area.”

Labour’s candidate is Tom Blandford.

He said: “I live in Chapeltown, my children’s school is in High Green and I’m a charity trustee in Grenoside. I was in the Army, now I’m raising my young family and running a small business here in S35.

“My simple promise: I will be visible and ensure your views get heard.

“Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities. I’ll help give every child the best start in life. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram.

“I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

The Green Party is sending Kathy Aston

She said: “I live not far from the ward near Hillsborough football ground.

“I teach English as a foreign language teacher at the University Of Sheffield.

“I cycle to work and I’m an active member of Carbon Neutral University, a network of students, staff and the general public working on environmental and climate change issues.”