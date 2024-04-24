Sheffield City Council elections: will Broomhill and Sharrow Vale stay all-green?

Broomhill and Sharrow Vale is a Green stronghold, the party has three councillors in the ward.

In our piece about the key battlegrounds in Sheffield, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) included this ward as the incumbent councillor Brian Holmshaw barely won (with a majority of 77) in 2021.

However, it must be noted that in the following years the Green Party won those very easily – in 2023, Cllr Angela Argenzio had a significant majority of 896.

Cllr Holmshaw told the LDRS: “I have been the Green Party councillor for Broomhill and Sharrow Vale ward since May 2021. I have worked on casework for hundreds of constituents on issues such as potholes, litter, private and public housing rental worries and planning concerns.

“Road safety, especially when walking or cycling to school, is the number one issue in my inbox. I regularly report dangerous parking and encourage Operation ParkSafe monitoring. I have met with local residents, set up speed monitoring devices and organised a speed and traffic movement survey around Hunters Bar.

“I work with constituents, community centres and local groups to secure funding for events and projects.

“I chair the Central Local Area Committee helping fund dozens of organisations. I am on the council’s cost of living strategy group: working to improve access to affordable food and debt advice.

“I help run a monthly S6 Foodbank collection point at Endcliffe Park.”

Labour was very close in 2021 but was unable to achieve anything similar on the last two occasions.

Now, the party is sending Abdiaziz Ducaleh to try and get a seat.

He said: “I have lived in this area for over 20 years. I am passionate about social housing problems, tackling youth unemployment and making sure that families get as much support as possible.

“These are tough times for many in our community and I will work hard to make sure your voices are heard in the Town Hall. Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city.

“I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. I’ll help give every child the best start in life.

“People have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities. I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

The Liberal Democrats will have Patrick Gilbert standing.

He said: “I am pleased to be one of the 29 Liberal Democrat candidates standing across our city. No matter where anyone lives in Sheffield, they have the opportunity to vote for the team fighting for a fair deal for our city.

“We are the party that is challenging Labour’s leadership in the town hall. After a year of defections and drama, we are now just two councillors behind them. A vote for me is a vote for change in Sheffield.

“We want to shift the focus from the corridors of the Town Hall to the streets of our communities. We want to rebuild our council from the ground up and show that we trust Sheffield by putting people’s voice at the core of the council.

“I hope that you will support me on May 2.”