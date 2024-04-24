Sheffield City Council elections: who’s going to win in Beauchief and Greenhill?

Beauchief and Greenhill has been identified as one of the battleground wards in Sheffield by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS)

Cllr Sophie Thornton (Liberal Democrats) told the LDRS: “I am really proud of what I have achieved in the past three years as a local councillor. I’ve done my best to take care of our area – such as working to tackle graffiti and campaigning to protect the future of our local heritage such as Beauchief Abbey Barns, and making sure that residents’ voices are heard over the proposed stadium at Meadowhead Transport Ground.

“I also want to keep being a strong voice on the issues that are local to our area, but that affect people all across Sheffield.

“High up on my agenda is council house repairs – Lib Dem action over the past three years has seen the repair backlog reduced, but I still talk to council tenants and hear stories of urgent repairs left unfixed, and families suffering as their homes just aren’t up to standard.”

Labour is sending Hafeas Rehman to challenge Cllr Thornton.

He said: “I am passionate about making a difference to our communities, and I want to bring my skills and experience to championing the priorities of residents of Beauchief and Greenhill ward.

“I will work hard to deliver on your priorities and give you a better, brighter future. Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket.

“I’ll help give every child the best start in life. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities. I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

The Green Party has Gill Black to stand to be the next councillor in Beauchief and Greenhill.

She told the LDRS: “I’m a retired local authority senior manager seeking to join other Green councillors in implementing sustainable policies for Sheffield. I support plans for active travel and a reduction in air pollution.

“However, I also have a disabled husband so I am very aware that any changes need to include consultation with and provision for disabled people and those who struggle with their mobility.

Another key priority is to increase access to effective building insulation, renewable energy and other measures to reduce the use of fossil fuels and save people money.

“If elected as your local councillor, I would listen to and work on behalf of all residents, and stand up for support and improvements in all areas of Beauchief and Greenhill ward.”