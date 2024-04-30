Stannington is one of the all-orange – Liberal Democrat – wards and this is not expected to change after May 2.

Stannington is one of the all-orange – Liberal Democrat – wards and this is not expected to change after May 2.

However, as the ward is in the Sheffield Hallam parliamentary constituency, Labour will make sure it gives the LibDems a fight for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Liberal Democrats’ candidate is one of their incumbent councillors, Cllr Richard Williams.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “It’s been an eventful time to be a councillor for Stannington ward – who could forget the catastrophic Stannington Gas flood of 2022, helping the city emerge from the Covid pandemic, or the sad loss of our councillor Vickie Priestley last year.

“Through all of it, the Lib Dem team and I have been doing our best to stand by local residents and make sure that they are represented and their voice is heard.

“I’m looking forward to continuing working with the local community, making sure that we get the improvements we need to parks and playgrounds across Stannington ward, fighting to stop residents from being isolated by drastic bus service cuts, and tackling dangerous driving and fly-tipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Protecting the green belt and making sure that any proposed developments actually benefit local people and not developers remains a key priority for me.”

Labour will, once again, send Lewis Dagnall to the battle.

He said: “I’m standing because our community needs a strong local voice. I live locally with my family in S6. With my track record, I can deliver for all our communities in Stannington, Worrall, Loxley and Bradfield.

“This is a great place to live, but I have heard from too many people that things aren’t good enough. We need a change.

“I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. I’ll help give every child the best start in life. People have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities. I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Party will have Chris Bragg – once again – as their candidate in Stannington.

He said: “I have lived in Sheffield for over 20 years and I’m a clinical scientist in the NHS. I live just outside the ward in Hillsborough and have campaigned on health and environmental issues over the last 25 years.

“I work actively with the local community supporting small businesses and promoting the work of community groups. I’m involved in the organisation of the monthly S6 Community Litter Pick and our monthly S6 Foodbank street collections.

“I’m passionate about public transport and active travel and their roles in improving the lives of our residents and communities. Cuts in services have had a devastating impact on Stannington area residents who rely on buses to get to work, shop, socialise and get to medical appointments.”