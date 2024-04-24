Burngreave is a traditionally pro-Labour ward in Sheffield and the incumbent councillor Safiya Saeed is standing again.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “I live in Burngreave and am rooted in the local community. I have a background in youth and community development. I champion the needs of all communities and work hard in partnership to tackle inequalities in all areas from housing to education.

“I use my voice and position to champion social justice and fairness for all. Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. People have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities.

“I’ll help give every child the best start in life. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

The Liberal Democrats’ candidate James Elwood said: “I am pleased to be one of the 29 Liberal Democrat candidates standing across our city. No matter where anyone lives in Sheffield, they have the opportunity to vote for the team fighting for a fair deal for our city.

“We are the party that is challenging Labour’s leadership in the town hall. After a year of defections and drama, we are now just two councillors behind them. A vote for me is a vote for change in Sheffield.

“We want to shift the focus from the corridors of the Town Hall to the streets of our communities. We want to rebuild our council from the ground up and show that we trust Sheffield by putting people’s voice at the core of the council. I hope that you will support me on May 2.”

The Green Party is sending Mustafa Ahmed to try and win this seat.

He said: “Originally from Yemen, I came to live in Sheffield in 2000 and I’ve been living in Burngreave Ward most of that time.

“I volunteer as governor at Rowan School where my son attends and I have been active in my local community. I advocate for elderly residents and those who speak English as a second language.

“I have been a volunteer for the Wensley Tenants and Residents Association and worked with the council and others to improve our local park.

“I volunteer now at Sheffield grand mosque. I have been helping with fundraising to help Palestinian civilians struggling to eat and survive in Gaza and supporting actions to help get a ceasefire.

“I have put myself forward as a candidate to work hard for residents in the ward. Key aims are to improve green spaces and access to better education and work opportunities for young people.”