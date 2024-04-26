Sheffield City Council elections: Fulwood should be a clear home run for the LibDems

Just like it’s the case with Labour in Darnall or the Greens in the city centre, the Liberal Democrats should do very well in Fulwood, in one of their all-orange wards in Sheffield.

Incumbent councillor Sue Alston won easily last time she was called to stand and we shouldn’t expect any surprise this year, either. Then, who knows?

Cllr Alston said: “My main career was as an NHS midwife – but I have also been a local councillor in Fulwood ward for the past 12 years. I believe that I am the best candidate for our area because I have a proven track record of getting stuck in and working hard for our area.

“Whether it’s helping individual constituents with their problems with local services, working to protect our treasured local assets such as Forge Dam, or fighting for change across Sheffield such as better buses and recycling.

“There is still lots of work to be done in our area. I want to keep supporting residents on planning issues, working with residents to improve the Westminster estate, and trying to improve safety on roads across the ward including Redmires Road, Hangingwater Road and the roads near our schools.”

Labour will still try and grab the seat off of the Liberal Democrats and they are sending Winko Kywo Oo.

He said: “I’m proud to call Sheffield my home after settling here as a refugee from Myanmar. As a biologist studying at the University of Sheffield, I care deeply about the environment which has led me to campaign to protect it alongside our MP, Olivia Blake.

“Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. I’ll help give every child the best start in life. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities.

“I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

The Greens will also try their best to shock the world with Judith Rutnam

She said: “I moved to Fulwood in 2004. My career has been in community advice services in Sheffield and Derbyshire, working in benefits, debt and housing law to ensure that vulnerable people had access to the information and support they needed.

“I have also been a farm worker, a volunteer, a service manager, a law lecturer at Sheffield Hallam, and had my own small business. Recently, I was a support worker at a further education college.

“I am currently volunteering with the wildlife trust, and campaigning for safer roads and better public transport in Fulwood and across Sheffield.

“I’m working with others to ensure that local housing plans are truly sustainable, with opportunities for the wider community, without damaging the vital green spaces in the neighbourhood.”