Sheffield City Council elections: can The Greens hold Gleadless Valley?

Gleadless Valley is one of the few wards in Sheffield with three Green councillors.

This year, it’s Cllr Alexi Dimond’s turn to try and get re-elected, and it looks like he should be winning comfortably.

Cllr Dimond has been perhaps the most known council member of his group on social media posting about a wide range of (local and international) issues.

He said: “It has been an immense privilege representing this ward for the past three years. I’m dedicated to continuing the good work serving our community alongside my Green Party councillor colleagues, Paul Turpin and Marieanne Elliot.

“I’ve achieved significant successes, such as securing CCTV for the Callow tower blocks and assisting residents with housing issues and improvements to the local environment. Additionally, I’ve been actively involved in advocating for city-wide initiatives, including improved parking enforcement policy and a council commitment to promote home and community composting.

“At council meetings, I’ve passionately advocated for vital causes such as action on the climate and nature emergencies, a ceasefire in Gaza and reaffirming Sheffield as a City of Sanctuary.

“If re-elected I will continue to advocate for what’s right and champion the interests of Gleadless Valley and Sheffield.”

Labour will send Beth Cheshire to try and unseat Cllr Dimond.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “As someone who spent many years working for a homeless charity, I’ve seen first-hand the painful impact of government neglect.

“Coming from a working-class family in South Yorkshire, I’m determined to serve my community and do all I can to alleviate the difficulties faced by so many. Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city.

“I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. I’ll help give every child the best start in life. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities.

“I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

The Liberal Democrats are sending John Dyden to give the Greens a fight.

He said: “I am pleased to be one of the 29 Liberal Democrat candidates standing across our city. No matter where anyone lives in Sheffield, they have the opportunity to vote for the team fighting for a fair deal for our city.

“We are the party that is challenging Labour’s leadership in the town hall. After a year of defections and drama, we are now just two councillors behind them. A vote for me is a vote for change in Sheffield.

“We want to shift the focus from the corridors of the Town Hall to the streets of our communities. We want to rebuild our council from the ground up and show that we trust Sheffield by putting people’s voice at the core of the council. I hope that you will support me on May 2.”