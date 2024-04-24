Sheffield City Council elections: can someone break the orange sea in Beighton?

Another battleground ward identified by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDR) in Beighton as incumbent Liberal Democrat councillor Ann Woolhouse only won by 42 votes in 2021.

Another battleground ward identified by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDR) in Beighton as incumbent Liberal Democrat councillor Ann Woolhouse only won by 42 votes in 2021.

In her introduction to the LDRS, she said: “I’ve lived in South East Sheffield since 1997 and came to Sheffield as a teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was involved with youth work for many years, working with the youth service and the voluntary sector.

“Young people and education is definitely a priority for me – I’ve been involved with trying to get 6th form provision for Beighton and trying to ensure Crystal Peaks college stays open.

“I am proud of my achievements as a councillor, for example securing funding for Rolling Acres Park. I have also stood up for local residents against the Eckington Way plan, which Labour councillors voted for.

“I regularly volunteer with local groups such as the lifestyle centre and friends of Rolling Acre Park. I have a track record of serving Beighton ward’s communities, whereas the Labour candidate has stood for election all across our city. Local people don’t think she’s serious about serving our area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour is looking to win this seat by sending Lisa Banes as a candidate.

In her bio, Ms Banes said: “Our city is on the up, and I am proud of what Sheffield Labour has achieved in the last year, particularly bringing the tram back under public control and working towards doing the same for our buses.

“I will work with local residents on your priorities and protect local services. Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket.

“I’ll help give every child the best start in life. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

The Greens candidate in Beighton is Stewart Kemp.

He said: “I arrived in Sheffield in 1978 as a newly qualified probation officer, initially working in the Beighton and Mosborough areas. I’m a retired local government officer and a keen cyclist, hill walker and devoted parent and grandparent.

I’m a volunteer community organiser working to protect, promote and improve Sheffield’s green spaces and river corridors which are essential for our physical and mental well-being as well as for nature.

“Since retiring I have given time to help young children improve their reading skills, help young offenders get their lives back on track, and, through community forum work, helped to set up and run an afternoon social club for the elderly to tackle social isolation.”