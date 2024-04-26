Cllr Gilligan Kubo is up again but now Hillsborough is an all-green ward, giving all three councillors.

Perhaps a lot of our readers remember when The Green Party’s Christine Gilligan Kubo beat Sheffield City Council leader Bob Johnson in 2021 – ending his (very) short tenure at the helm.

Cllr Gilligan Kubo is up again but now Hillsborough is an all-green ward, giving all three councillors.

However, the question is whether Labour can get back in and take revenge for 2021.

Cllr Gilligan Kubo told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “I lived on Overton Road for 24 years, still live in S6 and know this area well. I’ve worked hard since being elected in 2021, helping hundreds of residents with everyday problems and issues.

“Hillsborough Greens have assisted many local organisations to deliver community support including Hillsborough Together, Friends of Wisewood & District, Winn Gardens TARA and RivelinCo. We organise monthly litter picks and S6 Foodbank street collections.

“I’ve pushed the mayor and the bus companies to provide the services communities need. The recent return of the 52A to Wadsley, Wisewood and Loxley is welcome news for residents who were struggling to get to work, school, shops and medical appointments. The lack of evening and Sunday services still leaves many people isolated and I will keep fighting for further improvements.

“I remain committed to working hard for Hillsborough and will always put the interests of local people and communities first.”

The Labour Party will send Bren Twomey to get the seat back from them.

He said: “I love Hillsborough, having lived locally for 30 years, with a grandson attending a local school and being involved in the community, including volunteering at the Hillsborough Foodbank.

“Using my nursing and legal experience, I’m committed to helping local people and ensuring Hillsborough’s voice is heard and is properly represented.

“Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket.

“I’ll help give every child the best start in life. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

The Liberal Democrats are – most likely – going for the third place with Chris Lynch.

He said: “I am pleased to be one of the 29 Liberal Democrat candidates standing across our city. No matter where anyone lives in Sheffield, they have the opportunity to vote for the team fighting for a fair deal for our city.

“We are the party that is challenging Labour’s leadership in the town hall. After a year of defections and drama, we are now just two councillors behind them. A vote for me is a vote for change in Sheffield.

“We want to shift the focus from the corridors of the Town Hall to the streets of our communities. We want to rebuild our council from the ground up and show that we trust Sheffield by putting people’s voice at the core of the council. I hope that you will support me on May 2.”