Sheffield City Council elections: can anyone make Richmond a close contest?

Richmond is a traditional Labour stronghold ward. Can anyone make it a close contest in 2024?

The ward has two Labour councillors – one of them, Cllr David Parker is aiming to be re-elected – and a former Labour councillor, Cllr Diane Hurst who is now the leader of the Sheffield Community Councillors Group in the town hall.

Cllr David Parker told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “Addressing the cost of living crisis and providing the help people need now is my priority. Providing affordable housing, jobs paying decent wages, and facilities for people of all ages to be able to enjoy our area is my goal.

“This is where my energy will be focused so that Richmond remains an area we are all proud of.

“Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. People have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities. I’ll help give every child the best start in life. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram.

“I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces.”

The Liberal Democrats are sending Adil Mohammed, the son of the group leader Shaffaq Mohammed to Richmond.

He said: “I am pleased to be one of the 29 Liberal Democrat candidates standing across our city. No matter where anyone lives in Sheffield, they have the opportunity to vote for the team fighting for a fair deal for our city.

“We are the party that is challenging Labour’s leadership in the town hall. After a year of defections and drama, we are now just two councillors behind them. A vote for me is a vote for change in Sheffield.

“We want to shift the focus from the corridors of the Town Hall to the streets of our communities. We want to rebuild our council from the ground up and show that we trust Sheffield by putting people’s voice at the core of the council. I hope that you will support me on May 2.”

The Green Party is sending Luke Hunt.

He said: “I was born in Sheffield and I’m a doctor at the Northern General Hospital, working on sustainable healthcare projects alongside clinical work.

“I stand for election as a climate-conscious citizen, committed to a healthy and sustainable future where everyone can thrive. I believe climate justice is inseparable from social and economic justice.

“If you elect me, I will represent your concerns in council, and campaign for improving the local environment, increasing local public transport, and investing in local public services.”