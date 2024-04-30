Sheffield City Council elections: can an independent councillor win in Southey?

Can an independent (incumbent) councillor win in Southey this year?

Months after last year’s count when Cllr Terry Fox the then leader of Sheffield Council resigned, several councillors (including Cllr Fox) exited Sheffield Labour too and created the Sheffield Community Councillors Group in the council chamber.

One of those councillors was Cllr Tony Damms who is standing to be re-elected in Southey ward.

Can he win as an independent candidate?

Cllr Damms told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “I am proud to represent Southey ward as I have since 1987. I was born in the ward and have always done my best to listen, represent and champion people in Southey.

“I was loyal to Labour, but they seem to have left their roots behind. They think national politics is important, not local. I happen to think that local politics is important and if elected I will represent the interests of Southey and Sheffield, not London.

“My priorities are: Investing in homes that we own, making them decent, warm, safe and fit for purpose.

“Building new homes and making the best use of those that we have and not allowing them to stand empty and neglected.

“A strong local community; I am a Director of the Parson Cross Forum and work with the Parson Cross Boxing Club who support residents of all ages.”

Labour will try to unseat Cllr Damms with Gareth Slater.

He said: “I live here with my family. I passionately believe that we all deserve the best chance to live our lives to our full potential.

“From helping residents get the support needed to face the cost of living crisis or pressing for more apprenticeships. Whatever your goal – I’m on your side.

“Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket.

“In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities. I’ll help give every child the best start in life. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

The Liberal Democrats are sending Kevin Grum.

He said: “I am pleased to be one of the 29 Liberal Democrat candidates standing across our city. No matter where anyone lives in Sheffield, they have the opportunity to vote for the team fighting for a fair deal for our city.

“We are the party that is challenging Labour’s leadership in the town hall. After a year of defections and drama, we are now just two councillors behind them. A vote for me is a vote for change in Sheffield.

“We want to shift the focus from the corridors of the Town Hall to the streets of our communities. We want to rebuild our council from the ground up and show that we trust Sheffield by putting people’s voice at the core of the council. I hope that you will support me on May 2nd.

The Green candidate is Andrew Hards.

“I live in the ward on Parson Cross Road, off the A61 in the Wadsley Bridge area. I am the Chair of Governors at Meynell Primary School.

“The lack of reliable public transport options to allow people to access the Northern General and Hallamshire hospitals and other medical appointment locations is impacting more and more people.

“Greens are among those campaigning on this issue pressing the South Yorkshire Mayor who is responsible for bus services and needs to make this an urgent priority.”