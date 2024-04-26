Graves Park ward has been a strong basis for the Liberal Democrats but as Cllr Ian Auckland is retiring the seat is up for grabs.

The Lib Dems are trying to keep the ward as an all-orange one – they’ve got all three councillors at the moment – but it will not be easy, as we already mentioned in our Sheffield battlegrounds article.

The Liberal Democrats will try to win with Tariq Zaman.

He said: “I grew up and have lived locally for the past 46 years, and my children attended local schools. I have worked in higher education and the public sector, as well as being a governor at a primary school and previously a chair of a housing association.

“I am so proud to have the support of Cllr Ian Auckland, who is stepping down this year after 25 years of service to our area. My aim is to follow in his footsteps of working for our local communities in Norton, Norton Lees, and Woodseats.

“Our local heritage in Graves Park is a massive reason that I want to be our next councillor. I am inspired by the work of the Rose Garden Cafe campaigners, and a priority for me on the council would be making sure that we get support for our heritage such as the Norton Nurseries and Graves Park.”

The Labour Party is trying to gain this seat with Rob Bannister.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I’m an S8 local with Graves Park on my doorstep. I’m standing to improve local quality of life with better public transport and protection for green spaces, and to support struggling small businesses. SEN (special educational needs) education and mental health are core concerns, and I will work for increased provision throughout Sheffield.

“Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. I’ll help give every child the best start in life.

“I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

The Green Party is sending Thomas Atkin-Withers

He said: “I am a carer and activist. Currently the international officer for LGBTIQA+ Greens and a trustee at local charity Sheffield Young Carers, with involvement from an early age.

I grew up locally, being born and raised in Jordanthorpe.

“This area is my home; it means a lot to me. A home isn’t just a location, it’s the people, the businesses, the parks, and the schools. I was born here, grew up here, and went to Meadowhead School.

“I would be honoured to represent Graves Park ward on Sheffield City Council as the youngest city councillor, fighting for this area and its residents.”