Sheffield City Council elections: any chance of making Labour sweat a little in Darnall?

Darnall is a very strong basis for the Labour Party in Sheffield and it is hard to imagine with the current polling nationally that hundreds of voters will turn their backs on them on May 2 – however, the politician opponents will give it a go and try to convince them otherwise.

Labour’s candidate Sajid Ghafur said: “I have lived in Darnall for more than 25 years. I am proud that our neighbourhood is diverse, vibrant and multicultural. As a former chair of the Littledale Bowden Wood Halsall TARA, I have been involved in several community organisations, alongside charities and school governing bodies.

“I want to see stronger communities; I promise to champion the voice for the great people of Darnall and Tinsley!

“Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. I’ll help give every child the best start in life. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. People have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities.”

The Liberal Democrats will try to win in Darnall with Philip Winn.

He said: “I am pleased to be one of the 29 Liberal Democrat candidates standing across our city. No matter where anyone lives in Sheffield, they have the opportunity to vote for the team fighting for a fair deal for our city.

“We are the party that is challenging Labour’s leadership in the town hall. After a year of defections and drama, we are now just two councillors behind them. A vote for me is a vote for change in Sheffield.

“We want to shift the focus from the corridors of the Town Hall to the streets of our communities. We want to rebuild our council from the ground up and show that we trust Sheffield by putting people’s voice at the core of the council. I hope that you will support me on May 2.”

The Greens’ candidate is Joydu Al-Mahfuz.

He said: “I’m a British Bangladeshi citizen who has lived in Darnall for the last 25 years. I’m involved with local community activities and also a trustee of a local mosque.

“I was an independent candidate in the 2010 local elections before I found the Green Party and became an active member. I’m always working to improve the local community.

“I want to make this area safer, greener and cleaner while working hard as a councillor on behalf of every person who lives in the ward.”