Sheffield city centre has won an international award for its nightlife, recognising ‘safe and thriving’ destinations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city has been awarded Purple Flag status for a 13th year running.

Purple Flag status is awarded by the Association of Town & City Management (ATCM) to areas with a ‘vibrant’ night-time economy which can ‘delight users after dark’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield city centre has been awarded Purple Flag status for its nightlife | National World

The international scheme was set up, the ATCM says, to ‘help create safe and thriving locations at night for all users’.

Sheffield City Council said became the first city in Yorkshire to apply for accreditation in 2012 and has now held the Purple Flag for 13 years.

Councillor Joe Otten, the council’s chair of waste and street scene, said: “We are all very pleased again this year to receive this accreditation and its testament to the hard work of partners, city centre businesses and the council.

“It shows that people feel welcome when they visit our city centre. We’re continuing to build on its appeal to a wide range of people, from restaurants and bars, the culture and heritage, events and entertainment and making sure that it is a safe and clean attractive space for those who visit, live and work here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s clear that the judges were impressed by what we’re doing. Our Purple Flag Working Group will continue to work together with its partners and organisations so that the city centre stays on course to continue to receive this prestigious accreditation.”

The judging criteria for Purple Flag status include personal safety, cleanliness, transport, food and drink, and arts and culture.