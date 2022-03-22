Sheffield city centre to get shuttle bus visiting Fargate, The Moor and train station

It will be free for people with a valid travel pass and those without will have to pay a “small flat fee”, the council is yet to confirm how much this will cost.

The council has not yet released details of the exact route, frequency or when it will start but said it will take passengers to Fargate, The Moor and Midland Station.

Under the plans, Pinstone Street will stay pedestrianised and Leopold Street and Surrey Street will be reopened.

Sheffield skyline at sunset from the view behind Sheffield Midland Station, which Sheffield Council said will be one of the stops on the shuttle bus route.

It is part of the council’s Connecting Sheffield scheme which aims to complement regeneration work such as the £470 million Heart of the City II project.

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield Council, said the bus will have diesel Euro 6 emissions standards and there are plans to upgrade it to electric following confirmation of government funding.

He said: “Travelling these days is about more than getting from A to B and these plans will make sure that Sheffielders and visitors to our city have more options when travelling, with healthier choices and safer routes which are also better for the environment.

“We have spoken to businesses and local people about the idea of a shuttle bus and overwhelmingly the idea has been welcomed.

Sheffield Council said Pinstone Street will remain closed under the plans for a city centre shuttle bus.

“We want to make changes that will make a real difference to the people who live in, work in, and visit the city centre and we’ll continue to engage with people as we develop our plans further.

“Transforming our transport links is key to our plans for the future of the city centre. This is an exciting step in the right direction.

“We know that people across the country already see Sheffield as a desirable place to set up a business and call home, and it’s important that we have the infrastructure in place to meet demand and adapt to the changes city centres are seeing.