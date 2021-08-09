Sheffield city centre street given major facelift

Paving work on Orchard Street in Sheffield city centre

Broken flagstones on Orchard Street, which links Church Street and Leopold Street, have been repaired.

Sheffield Council’s Streets Ahead Team shared these photos showing the results after its highways contractor Amey completed the 10-week project..

It said the work had been timed to take advantage of a quieter period in the city centre as the street, which is usually a busy pedestrian thoroughfare, had to be closed while repairs were carried out.

The work began in early March and was finished in time for the re-opening of pubs, restaurants and cafés in May.

Councillor Paul Wood, the council’s executive member for housing, roads and waste management, said: “Work to improve surfaces in the city centre needs careful and considerate planning, recognising that the area is used for multiple purposes with a high level of footfall.

“Amey have worked closely with nearby businesses on resurfacing Orchard Street to ensure minimal impact during working hours. The end result is a much safer and more visually appealing surface for both pedestrians and vehicles.

“City centre works can be complex and sometimes inconvenient, so I’d like to thank visitors to this area and nearby business owners for their patience whilst these important works were carried out.”

The work was carried out by a team of Mason pavers with over 50 years’ experience between them and the council said businesses on the street were impressed with the results and the way the work was carried out.

QC’s Bagel Bar said: “The workmen were very helpful, making pathways for us and our customers to access our shop, and it [the street] looks much better now than it did before.”

Peter Hancock, Streets Ahead’s principal operations manager, said: “We knew we had a window of opportunity during the last lockdown to replace the surface on Orchard Street with minimal impact on local businesses and pedestrians, and more importantly, to install the paving to a high standard.”