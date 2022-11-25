Staff working in the shop at 19 – 21 High Street – which is part of the Grade II listed former Sheffield Star and Sheffield Telegraph newspaper offices – said they regularly require help from police to deal with the issues.

Now Sainsbury’s is looking to swap its swing barrier in the service yard on York Street with steel palisade gates to keep trouble out.

In a statement with the plans, Fraser Dann, associate for the supermarket, said: “Given the location of store’s servicing access and refuse storage area, tucked away on a quiet side street and generally out of sight, [staff] have experienced issues of rough sleeping and vandalism and they are concerned from a safety and security perspective. [Shop staff] regularly need to liaise with the [police] to resolve these types of issues.

“The gates are necessary for the security of the shop and its staff. The gates will enclose the service yard, which will prevent anti-social behaviour from taking place.”

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RK06NZNYMZ200

Crime in Sheffield city centre

High Street is one of the most common streets in Sheffield for reported violent and sexual crimes, according to police statistics.

South Yorkshire Police recently announced details of Project Servator – a crime tackling tactic that sees both highly visible and plain-clothed police offices deployed across the city centre and supported by resources including dogs, horses and firearms officers – following a successful summer trial period.

