Sheffield city centre business says rolling back plan B measures could boost footfall

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today, January 19, that Plan B measures to tackle the spread of Omicron will be dropped from January 27.

Measures including guidance to work from home where possible, Covid passes, and mandatory face mask wearing will be dropped.

Daniel Stevens of Food Fusion, a healthy takeaway on Trippet Lane which is popular with athletes, believes that the decision to drop Plan B measures is a good one, but worries about the government’s inconsistency.

Daniel Stevens owner of Food Fusion, believes rolling back Plan B measures will help city centre businesses. Picture Scott Merrylees

He said: “Rolling back plan B will invite more people into Sheffield. At the minute it is a shadow of itself. Sheffield city centre looks like a ghost town. We just get people who are working from home coming in to pick up our healthy lunch boxes.

"We have seen a massive drop in footfall since plan B came in, from as soon as working from home was introduced. It has affected our income.

"I am optimistic, I hope that all the people will return to the office rather than businesses finding it cheaper for people to stay working from their laptop at home. There is a worry that people might have become accustomed to working from home."

Boris Johnson explained that more than 90 per cent of over 60s in the UK have had their booster and as scientists believe the Omicron wave has peaked, it makes sense to roll back restrictions.

In Sheffield, over 1.1 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered, and almost 300,000 residents have had their booster vaccine.

Additionally, from March 24, people who have Covid-19 will not be legally required to self-isolate.

Daniel added: “The problem is the inconsistency of it. In a couple of months time we might see a new variant. I am concerned that these changes could be reversed again.