Sheffield city centre attraction with big screen, cafes, shops and toilets coming to Fargate next week

The 462 square metre installation was granted planning permission on Monday, only a couple of months after plans were revealed.

Construction will start next week and it is due to be completed and open to the public a few weeks after then.

Artist's impression of the plans for Fargate shipping containers.

The council said it will be a new quality attraction in the heart of Sheffield, providing an inclusive meeting space for city centre residents and workers as well as others in Sheffield and beyond and it is part of a wider project to regenerate the city centre.

As well as shops, cafes, toilets and a big screen the site will have living walls and outdoor seating. It will be open from 8 am to 11 pm, every day.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, executive member for city futures: development, culture and regeneration, said: “We know that the high street has faced many challenges throughout the pandemic and it’s really important that we take every opportunity to support local businesses and encourage people to visit and spend time in the city centre.

“Including a large outdoor screen and free to use public toilets alongside a mix of local retailers, the containers will be a great new addition to Fargate and complement the eclectic, vibrant mix of restaurants, bars and shops already in place across the city centre.

Artist's impression of what the Fargate shipping containers will look like from the inside.

“Steel Yard Kelham which is a locally owned company has been a huge success and we are excited to bring a taste of this to Fargate for 2022.”

Funding will come from government grants including the Government’s Get Britain Building Fund that was secured through the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

There was one comment from a member of the public on the plans.

Artist's impression of the view from the top floor of the city centre shipping containers planned by Sheffield Council with Steel Yard.

They said: “As a long term resident of the city centre I am writing to support this idea. I have seen how well these container spaces can work in other parts of Sheffield, and also in other cities. The open space at the top of Fargate is an ideal place for one. We need more things to attract people to the city centre, especially at night. The more footfall the centre has, the more other things such as retail will follow. Glad to see Sheffield Council coming up with innovative suggestions.”

Sheffield Council’s city centre vision

Council leaders are due to approve a city centre vision in a meeting today.

Part of that includes 20,000 new homes over the next 18 years as well as services, schools and health facilities to support them.

Artist's impression from the ground floor of the city centre shipping containers planned by Sheffield Council with Steel Yard.