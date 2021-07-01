Sheffield city centre area where people feel “unsafe” will be spruced up

Angel Street and Snig Hill will be improved to give walkers and cyclists easier and more enjoyable access to and from the city centre.

Sheffield Council says the Grey to Green scheme around Castlegate, Exchange Street, Blonk Street and Snig Hill has transformed the almost redundant former Inner Ring Road with floral meadows, cycle lanes and public art.

Andrew Marwood, senior engineer with the council, says: “Angel Street has a number of important buildings, such as Castle House, a listed building which now houses popular food hall Kommune and tech workspace Kollider; the National Video Games Museum and other shops, hotels, offices and residential areas leading to Commercial Street, Fitzalan Square and High Street.

The area set to be spruced up.

“We want to create the opportunity for outdoor events, attract further investment into the area, and increase the city centre’s biodiversity from the previously hard grey environment.

“This scheme will help to transform the area’s image both to investors and to members of the public. This should lead to increased use of the area and in turn help improve the perception and therefore safety that people feel.”

As part of the improvements to Snig Hill, an additional cycle lane has been provided. Shrubs and flowers, extra seating outside Castle House and a new planted area at the junction of Angel Street and Castle Street are planned.

Pedestrians will find it easier to move between West Bar and Snig Hill and a cycle lane will connect Angel Street to other riverside cycle routes

Road humps will be introduced to compliment the recently introduced 20mph speed limit throughout the city centre and a new 24 hour taxi rank will be created.

Mr Marwood added: “The Angel Street improvements should prove positive for everyone, particularly for disabled people and those using prams.