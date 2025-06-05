Sheffield Children’s Hospital vows to learn from every death as 41 recorded in year

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 5th Jun 2025, 15:06 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 15:10 BST

The council’s health scrutiny committee has been presented with more information regarding the deaths of children under the care of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), a report published ahead of the committee meeting stated that there were 41 child deaths during 2024/25 involving patients cared for by the hospital.

The hospital’s quality account report—available on the council’s website—outlined the findings from 24 completed case reviews. Of those, 15 identified good practice, eight highlighted areas for improvement, and one concluded that the care provided was less than satisfactory.

During the meeting, Jeff Perring, the executive medical director, confirmed to committee members that 41 children had died either at Sheffield Children’s Hospital or while receiving care from the trust—matching the total from the previous year.

The council’s health scrutiny committee has been presented with more information regarding the deaths of children under the care of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Mr Perring said: “Of these children, half of the deaths could be described as expected in that the child had a life-limiting condition and, at some point, would have been expected to die.

“For these children, the important aspect is the palliative care services so they can die, preferably, at home with their families or with the care that they need to make the death as painless and comforting as possible.”

He further explained that 25 of the deaths occurred in the hospital, which represents approximately one in every thousand admissions to its acute care sites.

Mr Perring said 20 children had died in intensive care—a regional unit that serves Sheffield, South Yorkshire, and beyond.

Mr Perring emphasised the trust’s commitment to reviewing the care of every child who dies, “to understand if there are any modifiable factors that would have the care provided.”

“We have a duty to make sure that these lessons are learnt and embedded for our future work,” he added

