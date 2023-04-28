News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield charity creates new facility for adults with disabilities and learning difficulties

A charity that supports adults with learning difficulties and disabilities has bought a house to help teach skills to live independently.

Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST

Enable has provided day service and learning opportunities for nearly 30 years and it is now expanding its services further at its main centre on Harborough Avenue, Manor, by connecting it to neighbouring 225 Prince of Wales Road.

The three-bed property has been vacant since Enable took over the site in 2020, while it has significantly renovated it into an accessible facility expected to be used by six to eight learners at a time.

Further refurbishment including resurfacing the pathways around the property is ongoing and expected to be completed later this year ready for decorating, furnishing and installing training resources.

A charity that supports adults with learning difficulties and disabilities has bought a house to help teach skills to live independently.A charity that supports adults with learning difficulties and disabilities has bought a house to help teach skills to live independently.
Before it can open, the charity needs planning permission from Sheffield Council to change the use of the site.

If approved, Enable said the plans would offer a structured and more involved domestic and life skills training facility which will prepare learners for living independently at home.

“Current services are restricted to day service provision under the supervision of support workers in secure purpose-built premises, and the aim is to provide learners with a wider range of domestic and home-based skills over a longer period to better equip them for personal independence,” it said.

It would provide a space to learn skills like cooking, shopping, housekeeping, laundry and ironing, gardening, and other life skills.

Enable added: “In addition to providing an enhanced opportunity for our current and new learners, it is hoped that the placement will be made available to other similar organisations in the Sheffield area to provide a dedicated place where they can support adults with disabilities and learning difficulties and prepare them for personal independence and independent living.”

The new facility is expected to create two new roles for a senior development supervisor and a development worker.

Plans also include redesigning the car park to provide three extra spaces.

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the planning application.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit the council’s website here: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=RSN908NYJJT00&activeTab=summary

