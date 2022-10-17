Sheffield Councillor Jayne Dunn has launched her bid for the candidacy, after current MP Paul Blomfield stands down, joining comedian Eddie Izzard and fellow Sheffield councillor Abtisam Mohamed in the contest.

Ms Dunn says she is not a typical politicianan, as a once-homeless single mum who went on to open her own beauty salon.

She said: “People like me don’t usually get involved in politics because we don’t think we can change anything, but Sheffield doesn’t need a politician - it needs a champion. Someone who knows the city in and out and isn’t afraid to pick a fight when they see injustice.

“I am proud to call Sheffield Central my home – my roots are here. Sheffield was the city I was born in, the city that I started my small business in and the city where I started my family. It’s where I first joined a picket line and first saw the huge impact a Labour government can have on people’s lives.

“Putting yourself in the public eye for everyone to scrutinise might seem odd to some people, but Sheffield has given so much to me and I want to give something back.

“I want to build on the work of Paul (Blomfield) who has been a fantastic representative for Sheffield both locally and in Parliament. He has left big shoes to fill.”

Ms Dunn has been a councillor in Sheffield since 2012 and says she has worked extensively with various organisations to work for the people of Sheffield to bring about projects including the first council house building programme in decades and chairing Shefifeld’s first Green Commission which looked at how to make Sheffield sustainable.

She was born in Sheffield and has lived and worked in Sheffield Central for over 35 years. She served as the councillor for Broomhill ward from 2012 to 2016, defeating former Lib Dem Council Leader Paul Scriven and since 2016 has has represented the Southey ward. She lives in Walkley and has run her own salon business in Broomhill for over 20 years.

