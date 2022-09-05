Sheffield Castle: budget boosted for archaeological dig via levelling up fund

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council officers said the budget will increase by £224,000 to £561,000 for archaeological and site investigation work as well as the development of a wider masterplan and de-culverting a section of the River Sheaf.

This will be funded from Levelling Up money awarded by the government.

Kenneth Steel, Sheffield Castle, 1964. Image: The Co-op/Rob Whitrow.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, chair of the regeneration committee, said: “It’s good news, it demonstrates that we didn’t have that level of resource before to do the work and now we do and that’s why we are all excited.”

In a report prepared for a meeting of the finance sub-committee this week, in which councillors are expected to approve the spending, council officers said: “Sheffield City Council has successfully bid for ‘Levelling Up Funding’ to invest in three projects that focus on the heritage, culture, natural environment and public realm of the Castlegate area.

“This was a ‘package bid’ that brings together three projects that respond directly to the Levelling Up Fund’s call to ‘prioritise investment that not only brings economic benefits, but also helps bind communities together’.

“It welcomes visitors, residents and investors into a previously neglected part of Sheffield’s heritage, using public realm interventions to create a new sense of place.

“It links historic sites with revitalised cultural institutions that will nurture the city’s talent for generations to come.

“This project is for works to reveal the ruins of Sheffield’s Castle and the river Sheaf, create enhanced public realm and green space, and creation of development plots to allow for future businesses to locate in the area.”

Sheffield Castle project

The council commissioned Wessex Archaeology to investigate the site of the 13th century castle in 2018.