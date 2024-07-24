Sheffield care home’s plan to reduce hedge’s height approved
Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee has accepted the proposal to vary a number of conditions on an existing planning permission to allow an 80-bed care home the pruning and ongoing management works to the hedge/boundary treatment along Twentywell Lane and the trees within the site (primarily those located adjacent to the site’s western boundary).
As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported, a document published ahead of the meeting said a 2.3-metre-high mesh fence in green finish was installed along much of the Twentywell frontage.
However, the proposal was amended to include reduction of the hedge to 1.8 metres in height, and also retention of the existing green wire fence at a reduced 1.8 metres height.
This plan was objected to by 15 residents living nearby, as they described the building as “an eyesore” and said it should be made “to blend into the environment”.
People complained about the loss of privacy and the “disregard of the community” as well as the impact this would make on the wildlife and air quality.
Despite this, members voted for the officers’ recommendation to approve the planning application.
