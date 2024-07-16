Sheffield care home’s plan to reduce hedge height would make it ‘more of an eyesore’, objector says

An application to vary some conditions on an existing care home’s planning permission has been met with heavy criticism from people living nearby.

Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee will next week (July 23) discuss whether to allow an 80-bed care home the pruning and ongoing management works to the hedge/boundary treatment along Twentywell Lane and the trees within the site (primarily those located adjacent to the site’s western boundary).

Originally, a document published ahead of the said meeting, a 2.3-metre-high mesh fence in green finish was installed along much of the Twentywell frontage.

However, as originally submitted, the applicant sought authorisation to retain the existing mesh fence at a reduced 1.2 metres, and also to reduce the existing hedge to a height of 1.2 metres.

During the process, the applicant was advised that “the hedge height reduction was not able to be supported because it would have reduced its screening benefits of the site’s development to views from the highway”.

Therefore, the proposal was amended to include reduction of the hedge to 1.8 metres in height, and also retention of the existing green wire fence at a reduced 1.8 metres height.

The applicant is also seeking permission to prune trees “where they are at risk of causing damage to the building or jeopardising resident’s safety”.

The application is in front of the committee due to the number of objections (15).

Objectors described the building as “an eyesore” and said it should be made “to blend into the environment”.

The main issue with the application (and the building itself) based on the letters is that the proposal would make the development (the building) more visible in the street as lowering the hedge and fence “would leave no screening”.

People complained about the loss of privacy and the “disregard of the community” as well as the impact this would make on the wildlife and air quality.

The meeting will take place at 2pm on July 23 (Tuesday) at Sheffield Town Hall.