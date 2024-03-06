Sheffield care home celebrates 50th anniversary amid social isolation fears

Cllr Rob Reiss and Cllr Alan Woodcock with residents of the care home at the 50th anniversary event.

The Eva Ratcliffe House in Ecclesfield opened its gates in 1973 and was named after someone who dedicated her life to public service.

The event last Friday (March 1) was deemed “successful” with pupils from the Monteney Primary School providing all the artwork.

Their choir also performed and the pupils were happy to have a chat with residents.

Cllr Alan Woodcock (East Ecclesfield, Liberal Democrats) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It was great to attend the celebrations on the 50th anniversary of the opening of Eva Ratcliffe House in Ecclesfield.

“As we face increasing challenges with social isolation in Ecclesfield and Chapeltown it is good to see the brilliant work that the team at Eva Ratcliffe House do to maintain a community that is beneficial to the health and wellbeing of its residents.