Sheffield council chiefs flew to Pittsburgh to drum up trade as part of a new international strategy.

In January, Cpuncil Leader Councillor Tom Hunt, Chief Executive, Kate Josephs, and a handful of bosses travelled to the industrial city in Pennsylvania.

They met more 50 representatives from 16 organisations in a three-day trip, including government officials, bosses and academics, they said.

Coun Tom Hunt (third from right) and chief executive, Kate Josephs (far right) with civic leaders in Pittsburgh. | SCC

It was part of a drive for an international strategy to boost trade and investment, support Sheffield’s visitor economy and universities and collaborate with ‘principal partner cities’.

Sheffield and Pittsburgh have been ‘sister cities’ since 1980. The Steel City has been twinned with Bochum in Germany for 75 years.

Coun Tom Hunt said he had big plans to grow advanced manufacturing, health technology, the cultural industries and the tech sector through international engagement.

He added: “We were able to showcase this with our recent trip to our sister city Pittsburgh, a city we share many similarities with.

“Sheffield and Pittsburgh are two cities with a proud industrial heritage, both looking forward and making plans for a more prosperous future. The trip was a huge success and has set the foundations for more international collaboration and knowledge sharing going forward.”