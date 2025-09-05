Sheffield buildings: Council orders shed in picturesque Mayfield Valley torn down
Sheffield City Council has issued an enforcement notice on the structure on land at Old Mayfield School, David Lane, in the Mayfield Valley.
It says the wooden building adjacent to Mayfield Road was built without planning permission and must be removed within two months of August 29.
It adds: ‘It has a significant and adverse effect on the open character of the green belt, which is considered intrusive and harmful to the visual amenity and wider views of the area’.
Owner Sebastian Brown of The Cottage, Old Mayfield School on David Lane, has submitted an appeal to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate. It was lodged on August 28, a day before the enforcement notice took effect.