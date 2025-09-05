Sheffield buildings: Council orders shed in picturesque Mayfield Valley torn down

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 5th Sep 2025, 15:46 BST
The owner of a large shed in a picturesque part of Sheffield has been ordered to tear it down.

Sheffield City Council has issued an enforcement notice on the structure on land at Old Mayfield School, David Lane, in the Mayfield Valley.

It says the wooden building adjacent to Mayfield Road was built without planning permission and must be removed within two months of August 29.

The shed on Mayfield Road must be torn down, the city council says.placeholder image
The shed on Mayfield Road must be torn down, the city council says. | google

An enforcement report states the site is in green belt and the shed is a ‘form of urban sprawl’.

It adds: ‘It has a significant and adverse effect on the open character of the green belt, which is considered intrusive and harmful to the visual amenity and wider views of the area’.

Owner Sebastian Brown of The Cottage, Old Mayfield School on David Lane, has submitted an appeal to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate. It was lodged on August 28, a day before the enforcement notice took effect.

