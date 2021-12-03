Sheffield bin strike: More than 71,000 homes affected by delayed collections
More than 71,000 Sheffield homes had delayed bin collections following the recent Veolia strike.
More than 100 bin collectors took part in a protest march and rally in November after voting for industrial action following a below-inflation pay offer from Veolia.
It led to 71,211 delayed collections out of a total 485,441 scheduled black bin and recycling collections.
Veolia drafted in workers from an agency to help with collections but several areas in Sheffield including Ranmoor and Walkley had delays.
Coun Paul Wood, Executive member for waste management, said: “None of these properties were missed as all of them were serviced within a few days of when they should have been.
“The contract provides that Veolia recovers collections in five working days after the action ends and all bins are collected within the specified time.
“Veolia has run a national recruitment process to secure HGV drivers. In addition, Veolia Sheffield has a pool of agency drivers to cover holidays and sickness and typically recruits full time vacancies from this.”
The industrial action lasted from November 8 to 17. The GMB Union said refuse workers had voted to strike after Veolia management ‘broke the bank’ to bring in agency staff in an attempt, the union said, to undermine their industrial action.
Veolia has assured residents the waste and recycling collection services will operate as normal following the suspension of further industrial action. It apologised for any inconvenience caused by the delays in collection.