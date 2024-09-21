Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the long-running bin strike in Sheffield continues to disrupt collections and other services, the council and its contractor have issued an update.

It is now more than three weeks since members of the union Unite working for Sheffield City Council’s waste contractor Veolia began their latest, indefinite walkout, on August 20, yet there remains no end in sight to the dispute.

Unite is seeking recognition by Veolia, which would give its members a voice at the negotiating table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bin collections in Sheffield continue to be disrupted by the ongoing strike | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why are some bin workers on strike?

Veolia currently only recognises the GMB union, to which it says the majority of its employees belong, but Unite says it represents a significant proportion of staff at the Lumley Street depot in Sheffield.

Unite employees initially went on strike from July 29 until August 2, and no end date has been set for the latest walkout which began on August 20.

While collections are still taking place across the city, there have been widespread delays to recycling collections, and green bin garden waste collections have been suspended indefinitely.

What is the advice to residents?

Residents are being advised to put their bins out by 7am on their scheduled collection day and to leave them out until they are emptied. Veolia says its crews are working additional hours, including Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recycling bring sites, found at supermarkets and other locations, have been closed temporarily but the city’s five Household Waste Recycling Centres remain open as usual.

When Unite first announced the industrial action, it insisted that the dispute was not an inter-union one between Unite and GMB, and that its only issue was with Veolia refusing to recognise Unite.

But recent statements from both striking workers and Veolia suggest that might not be entirely the case.

A striking refuse worker earlier this month told how Unite members ‘simply want the voice of our members to be heard at the negotiating table’, giving them a fair say over pay and conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added ‘we want a competent union that we’ve chosen in negotiating a fair slice of that very lucrative pie that they’ve (Veolia) got’.

What has bin contractor said?

A Veolia spokesperson this week told The Star: “We remain deeply frustrated by the ongoing deadlock between Unite the Union and the GMB.

“We have repeatedly asked the unions to meet with the Trade Union Congress and find a resolution to this issue as we cannot enter an agreement with Unite unless by arrangement with the GMB.

“Our teams continue to work hard to maintain collection services with minimal disruption. We ask residents to please continue to put your bin out by 7am on your scheduled collection day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Otten, chair of the Waste and Street Scene Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The position remains the same. The strike action is ongoing which is resulting in some delays to bin collections, and the suspension of green bin collections remains in place.

“We continue to work with Veolia and encourage all parties involved to work towards a solution so that all collections can return to normal as soon as possible.

“The message to residents remains to put their bin out by 7am on the day of their collection and leave out until emptied.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that as of Thursday, September 19, all blue, black and brown bin collections had been completed apart from some which were delayed from the previous day, which he said would be completed later on Thursday.

The Star has contacted both Unite and the GMB, neither of which have responded.