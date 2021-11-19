More than 100 bin collectors went on strike on Monday, November 8 and took part in a protest march and rally after voting for industrial action following a below-inflation pay offer from Veolia.

But they suspended a planned all out, permanent strike, last weekend after an improved offer was made.

The Sheffield bin strike has been called off. Pictured is the strikers' rally earlier this month

Today, the GMB union confirmed the strike was over.

Workers voted to accept the two-year deal which will see a three per cent increase for year one, back dated to May, as well as a one-off payment of £250 for each employee, with a further 3.5 per cent increase for year two.

The strike involving indefinite action was scheduled to take place from November 22 and would have had an impact on more than 200,000 homes across Sheffield over Christmas and the New Year.

Lee Parkinson, GMB Organiser, said: “GMB members at Veolia stood together in an act of solidarity to achieve pay justice.

“They have now exercised their democratic right and voted in favour of the improved offer.

“They risked their own health and safety during the pandemic to keep operating a service on behalf of Veolia, and it is only right that this year’s pay deal goes some way to reflect their efforts over the last 18 months.”