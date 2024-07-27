Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green bin collections in Sheffield will be suspended until mid-August as Veolia adjusts its collection plans during a period of strike action.

Nearly 100 local refuse workers will walk out between July 29 and August 2, in action coordinated by the union Unite.

The union said members were “furious” that Veolia was refusing to recognise the union for collective bargaining - despite Unite representing around 80 per cent of the workforce in the Lumley Street depot.

Refuse workers in Sheffield will go on strike next week.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is absurd that a union representing 80 per cent of a workforce is blocked from making collective bargaining arrangements by an employer, especially one it has national agreements with up and down the country.

“Our members are rightly angry at such game-playing and having exhausted all negotiations are taking to the picket line to state their case. Unite will be backing them one hundred per cent of the way.”

Unite said it had a national bargaining agreement with Veolia across numerous depots around the UK but without an agreeement in place in Sheffield the union cannot negotiate on behalf of workers over issues like pay, conditions and safety.

Unite regional officer Shane Sweeting said: “Strike action will inevitably result in rubbish piling up across Sheffield. Veolia needs to understand the depth of anger among our members and urgently come back to the negotiating table prepared to accept that Unite is the union it needs to formally recognise.”

Unite claims another union, the GMB, is already recognised as the sole trade union in the depot, despite not representing the vast majority of staff.

Following the strike announcement, a spokesperson for Veolia said the firm was “disappointed” at the decision, urging Unite to engage with the Trade Union Congress to “resolve this inter union dispute as a matter of urgency”.

Contrastingly, the spokesperson said “the majority of the workforce” were GMB members, with Unite representing just 47 per cent of staff at Lumley Street - not the 80 per cent claimed by the union.

How will bin collections change during the strikes in Sheffield?

Ahead of the strike action starting on July 29, Veolia has issued an update on how waste and recycling collection services will be carried out.

It said: “Residents should put their black, blue and brown bins out before 7am on their scheduled collection day and leave them out until they have been emptied. Crews are working additional hours, including over the weekend to empty bins as soon as they can.

“All green bin (garden waste) collections have been suspended between 29 July - 11 August to prioritise the collection of all other waste and recycling bins. To compensate, there will be an extra garden waste bin collection added to the end of the service in November.”