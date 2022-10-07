Sheffield bids for more than £26 million from latest levelling up funding

If successful, the bids would see the creation of new community facilities in Heeley and a new country park in Parkwood Springs.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: “The latest round of Levelling Up bid submissions are extremely exciting and we hope we secure the funding in order to achieve our ambitious plans for our city.

Sheffield Council has bid for more than £26 million from the latest levelling up funding for “extremely exciting” projects in the city.

“The bids promise to improve Sheffield’s offer to its residents, with state-of-the-art facilities, restoration of buildings steeped in history and a large and vibrant green space.

“We hope to build on the fantastic work our communities have put into these areas. However, regardless of the outcome, we remain committed to improving the lives of residents across Sheffield, in all areas of their lives.”

Heeley Development Trust

The council asked for more than £17 million to support Heeley Trust’s plans to deliver improvements to community facilities and educational spaces.

This includes restoring the former Anns Grove School for business, cultural and community use; improving footpaths, public transport and car parking; renovating Ash Tree Yard into an outdoor hub around the A Different Gear bike shop; refurbishing community facilities and creating a public garden; a new state of the art primary care network hub and prescribing centre; and the restoration of Meersbrook Hall into a community hub and makers studio.

Andy Jackson, Heeley Trust manager, said: “We are really excited about our proposals to Levelling Up Fund, it’s really difficult for a community organisation like ours to get this far with a bid to government – there is a proper glass ceiling of rules and bureaucracy – we don’t know of another bid like it anywhere.

“Credit goes to who supported us with this – I hope it challenges people to think differently about what communities are capable of. We have designed this project so everybody in Heeley will see the difference and feel proud of our community – it’s a great place and these plans need to be delivered – Levelling Up Fund or not.”

Parkwood Springs

More than £19 million was requested to clear up the old ski village site and transform it into a country park, which the council hopes will pave the way for it to become a regional leisure destination.

This includes: better active travel and public transport in the area; a clean up with all derelict remains from the ski slope removed; new and improved walking paths and mountain bike trails; a new visitor centre and bike hub; visitor information boards and events space.

Neill Schofield, joint chair of the Friends of Parkwood Springs, said: “We think the city council’s bid is coherent, and a really well-considered plan. Parts of the site need substantial work to remove the legacy of previous uses and to make them safe. There needs to be very substantial improvements to access, and a range of other improvements to the site. Taken together these actions will make Parkwood Springs an attractive destination for people from near and far.”