Sheffield-based brew pub’s licence in review after noise complaints

A Sheffield city centre pub faces having its licence revoked because it is not managing noise from the venue.

The brew-pub’s licence will be reviewed after the Environmental Protection Service (EPS) raised issues over “the continued and persistent failure to agree a suitable Noise Management Plan”.

Perch 44 on Garden Street in Sheffield City Centre will now face the crunch licensing sub-committee next Tuesday (March 4).

A document uploaded on to Sheffield Council’s website explained the application for the review had been submitted on January 8 this year “to resolve matters relating to the prevention of public nuisance and the management of the premises’ external area in accordance with the licence conditions”.

According to the report, the authorities have had issues with the pub not complying with four conditions of its licence.

These conditions, in a nutshell, are:

No amplified music should be played on the premises (except through an inhouse amplified sound system fitted with a sound limiter)

No amplified sound should be played outside the premises after 10pm

The use of the outside area should be in accordance with measures detailed in the “Noise Management Plan”

The “Noise Management Plan” should be submitted and approved by the EPS

The report added that the authorities have tried to resolve the issues with the pub’s owners over a nine-month period and the application for the review is a “last resort”.

The premises licence was granted in 2020 but a “Noise Management Plan” is still not in place, the authors of the report added, thus the licence holder is in breach of two conditions at the same time.