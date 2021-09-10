Sheffield awarded £763,000 for housing and regeneration projects

The council was one of 10 local authorities given funding from the Government’s new development corporation competition which aims to support economic growth and building new homes.

Money given to Sheffield will be used to develop sites for 8,000 homes and create up to 4,000 jobs connected to the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District by 2040, the Government said.

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of the council, said: “We welcome the Government’s announcement that the AMID initiative has been successful in securing £763,000 to co-create an ambitious delivery strategy with our regional partners.

Councillor Terry Fox.

“This exciting project will enable us to better support the growth of our world class anchor institutions, the industrial needs of our new and growing businesses, and connect our communities to emerging training and job opportunities. We’re ambitious for our region and this funding will unlock enormous potential for our economy, city and people.”

Robert Jenrick, housing secretary, said: “Sheffield is a fantastic city with huge economic potential and this funding will help find new opportunities to support the city and accelerate regeneration.

“The proposals put forward by the local council match this Government’s ambition to deliver more new homes and create thriving communities for people to live and work in.”