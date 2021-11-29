Sheffield Council recently agreed to tender for a new external partner and plough £100m into facilities over the next 30 years.

But opposition councillors want to scrutinise the decision so it will now be paused until a meeting on Thursday.

The Liberal Democrats want to scrutinise the decision to tender for a new contractor to provide Sheffield's major sporting and leisure facilities

Facilities that would be revamped are Ponds Forge, the English Institute of Sport Sheffield, IceSheffield, Heeley pool and gym, Beauchief, Birley and Tinsley golf courses; Sheffield Arena and Sheffield City Hall.

The council would also rebuild Springs Leisure Centre, Hillsborough Leisure Centre and Concord Sports Centre, starting with Springs.

Sheffield City Trust, formerly SIV, currently operates the Arena, Ponds Forge and Hillsborough Leisure Centre but its contract will expire in 2024.

The council’s Executive, made up of Labour and Green councillors, agreed to go out to tender but the decision has now been called in by the Liberal Democrats.

Lib Dem councillor Martin Smith called in the decision with the reason given ‘to consider the choice of operating model and lessons to be learned regarding financial management of the service’.

The scrutiny board can refer the decision back to the Executive to be reconsidered or it can ask for a deferral pending recommendations. It can also take no action and allow the decision to continue.

Why did Labour and the Greens agree to the new contract?

Council Leader Terry Fox said it was a massive investment for the health and wellbeing of residents.

“If we do nothing, £63 million is what the council is going to have to invest. We either face this challenge or we back down.

“We were presented with Heart of the City where we either did nothing or stood up and faced that challenge and today I think we have to stand up and face this challenge.”