Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People across the country will head out to vote on May 2, 2024 to determine who will have the honour of representing them and the people in their ward for the next four years.

In national politics, polling is regularly used by newspapers and independent bodies to try and determine where the public stand regarding the issues being debated in Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, The Star will do the same for Sheffield Town Hall.

In the completely anonymous poll below, The Star hopes to determine Sheffield's voting intention (how people will cast their vote) and the issues that are most important to residents in the city - and we need your help to do that.

The Star will not store any of your personal information and your responses will be kept securely until May 2, 2024.

What local issues matter most to you?

Who would you vote for to represent you?

Let us know. (If you have trouble seeing the poll, please try refreshing your browser).

Loading…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any questions regarding this poll, or if you would like to withdraw your answers, please contact [email protected].

Voting in the 2024 local elections will open on May 2, 2024. To find your local polling station, visit the Sheffield City Council website.