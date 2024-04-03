What are the most pressing issues in Sheffield? Let the Sheffield Star know in its 2024 local elections poll
People across the country will head out to vote on May 2, 2024 to determine who will have the honour of representing them and the people in their ward for the next four years.
In national politics, polling is regularly used by newspapers and independent bodies to try and determine where the public stand regarding the issues being debated in Westminster.
This year, The Star will do the same for Sheffield Town Hall.
In the completely anonymous poll below, The Star hopes to determine Sheffield's voting intention (how people will cast their vote) and the issues that are most important to residents in the city - and we need your help to do that.
The Star will not store any of your personal information and your responses will be kept securely until May 2, 2024.
What local issues matter most to you?
Who would you vote for to represent you?
Let us know. (If you have trouble seeing the poll, please try refreshing your browser).
If you have any questions regarding this poll, or if you would like to withdraw your answers, please contact [email protected].
Voting in the 2024 local elections will open on May 2, 2024. To find your local polling station, visit the Sheffield City Council website.
This Star poll is only collecting responses regarding the election of councillors to Sheffield City Council, we are not seeking responses relating to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority contest on the same date.
