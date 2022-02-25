Share your stories of Sheffield and Peak District heritage to help inform planning decisions

Martina Tenzer, from the University of York, is studying how local people feel about the places they live with the aim of using the feedback to develop a heritage map that could support decision making.

People are encouraged to share stories – including of their own experiences as well as myths and legends – of up to five places that are special to them in a survey that Sheffield Council has helped share.

In a statement outlining the research, Ms Tenzer said: “Historic buildings, places with a past, ancient landscapes and traditions are part of our everyday life. The historic environment gives us a sense of community, belonging and identity – a sense of place. What are the places that matter most to you? Why are they important and what would you do if they were to be changed in some way?

Bamford Edge. An academic from the University of York is asking people about their favourite places in Sheffield and the Peak District for a heritage map which could inform planning decisions.

“This questionnaire forms part of my PhD in Cultural Heritage Management at the University of York supervised by Prof John Schofield and Prof Julian D Richards. The aim of the project is to explore novel ways to create a map of local heritage that provides a vital background for planning decisions in Sheffield and the Peak District National Park.”

Survey participants are prompted to think about local places special to them and why they are important; their history; why they are valuable for people, wildlife and nature; how they use them; their memories; and how much change they would accept there. They can also submit images to illustrate this.

The survey is for participants aged 18 years and above. It takes around 20 minutes to complete and can be found here: https://york.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2rarRsWivyl96yW?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=

Birley Spa, Hackenthorpe. An academic from the University of York is asking people about their favourite places in Sheffield and the Peak District for a heritage map which could inform planning decisions.

