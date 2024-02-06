Seven new homes proposed next to King Edwards Lower School in Sheffield

Seven new homes - detached and terraced properties - could be built on Darwin Lane in Tapton.

The plans show the seven new homes would be built after removing the so-called “Villa” on Darwin Lane in Tapton, opposite the King Edwards VII – Lower School (and Tapton Secondary School).

Applicant Nigel Thornton plans to develop three four-bedroom houses and four two-bedroom houses on the site, if Sheffield’s planners give the scheme the green light.

Developers said the detached, four-bed homes would be ideally built for families while the smaller two-bed terraced houses would be offered mainly for individuals, couples or small families.

In a report, designers added smaller housing will be receiving 50m² and larger houses 60m² private outdoor garden areas.

In addition to this, they will have access to and/or views over planting and greenery within open front gardens, driveways, shared amenity spaces and around the overall site boundary.

To date, the application has received one supporting and one objection letter.

The supportive resident argued that “people should have somewhere to live” but added they hoped that the developer would include affordable housing too.

The resident said: “We have all had the advantage of living in a nice district and so should others who should be given a chance of these amenities. Heart and conscience before profit.”

However, an objector said this would be an “overdevelopment” and it would create “an intensive and dangerous series of vehicular access points for the new development”.

They added there were issues with parking (the lack of parking), design, lack of disabled access, amenity and overlooking issues and the bin strategy.

The person said: “Finally, there has been zero community consultation with neighbours despite the obligation to do so and we have not received any consultation from the local authority yet.

“We are not anti-development and would encourage this site to be developed in the appropriate way.”