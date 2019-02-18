Seven MPs including Yorkshire's Angela Smith quit Labour to form independent group

Seven Labour MPs, including Penistone and Stocksbridge's Angela Smith, have quit the party in a major blow for leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Luciana Berger, Chris Leslie, Mrs Smith, Gavin Shuker, Mike Gapes, Ann Coffey and Chuka Umunna announced their decisions at a press conference in London on Monday.

Ms Berger initially introduced herself as "the Labour Party MP", before correcting herself and saying: "I am the Member of Parliament for Liverpool Wavertree".

She said: "This morning we have all now resigned from the Labour Party. This has been a very difficult, painful, but necessary decision.

"We represent different parts of the country, we are of different backgrounds, we were born of different generations, but we all share the same values.

"From today, we will all sit in Parliament as a new independent group of MPs."

Simmering tensions within Labour ranks over Mr Corbyn's approach to leaving the European Union and the party leadership's handling of anti-Semitism allegations have prompted the schism.

Setting out her reasons for leaving, Mrs Smith spoke about her family background and the sense of working class pride that meant "believing we can do better".

She said: "Most people are like my family. They do not want to be patronised by left-wing intellectuals, who think being poor and working class constitutes a state of grace.

"What they do want is for a fair crack of the whip and the opportunity to succeed.

"They also believe that everyone in our country bears a responsibility to make a contribution towards keeping our society safe and prosperous.

"But these values are no longer valid in today's Labour Party. That is why I have made the very painful decision to resign my membership and come an independent MP."