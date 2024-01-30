News you can trust since 1887
Seven blocks of flats in Rotherham earmarked for better fire safety schemes

Seven blocks of flats in Rotherham will be subject to enhanced fire safety measures as part of a new policy implemented in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 30th Jan 2024, 17:13 GMT
After 72 people died in the Grenfell Tower fire in London, the government created stricter fire safety standards for ‘higher-risk’ buildings which are at least 18 metres or seven storeys high, or have a high number of residents.

Following the tragedy, councils must now assess the fire risk in buildings it is responsible for, such as council housing, and minimise the risk of fires ignitingand spreading in its properties.

Fire risk assessments are in place and are up to date within Rotherham Council’s seven ‘higher-risk’ blocks, according to the council’s policy report, and residents have received ‘bespoke communication’ about evacuation procedures.

The flats are Beeversleigh House, Clifton; Tom Burgess House, Westgate; Winchester Court, Wharncliffe; Millfold House, Westgate; Shaftesbury House, St Anns; Dawson Croft, Greasbrough; and Hampstead Green, and Wellfield Lodge in Kimberworth Park.

