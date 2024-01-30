Seven blocks of flats in Rotherham earmarked for better fire safety schemes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After 72 people died in the Grenfell Tower fire in London, the government created stricter fire safety standards for ‘higher-risk’ buildings which are at least 18 metres or seven storeys high, or have a high number of residents.

Following the tragedy, councils must now assess the fire risk in buildings it is responsible for, such as council housing, and minimise the risk of fires ignitingand spreading in its properties.

Fire risk assessments are in place and are up to date within Rotherham Council’s seven ‘higher-risk’ blocks, according to the council’s policy report, and residents have received ‘bespoke communication’ about evacuation procedures.

Beeversleigh House