Senior Sheffield councillor Mazher Iqbal to stand down after 18 years
Coun Mazher Iqbal, who represents Darnall ward, was first elected onto Sheffield Council in 2006 and has served under four different leaders.
Since then he has led portfolios including transport, libraries and regeneration overseeing projects including Heart of the City, Olympic Legacy Park, Clean Air Zone and Castlegate.
He said: “I’m just happy I could play a part in moving Sheffield forward.
“After 18 years I need a change myself. It gave me the opportunity to make Sheffield a better place. I do believe I’m leaving it in a better place than when I first started. Hopefully the next person will pick up that baton and serve the community of Darnall.
“I’m going to explore a few options but for me it’s time to take it easy, spending more time with family. My daughter is 13 and a Sheffield United fan, she likes to go to games and wants me to spend more time with her.
“I’m grateful that I was in a position to serve this great city.”
He said the most challenging part of his job was coping with austerity and going forward he wants to see more resources for the city and a change of government.
“Sheffield is resilient and the future is definitely bright for us,” he said.
The news came on the same day seven senior Labour councillors quit the party and became independents.
The councillors were suspended from the party last month for defying the whip in a landmark vote to approve the long-awaited draft local plan.
This followed a major reshuffle by Sheffield Labour that saw senior leaders “purged” after the local elections in May.
Coun Iqbal said he remains a Labour councillor and is not leaving the party.
He said: “I’m Labour Party through and through and it’s the Labour Party who gave me the opportunity to represent the party and the ward I live in and the city I live in.”