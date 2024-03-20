Second stage of Maltby housing development to be agreed for 300 more homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for 300 new homes on agricultural land in Rotherham are set to be approved this week, as part of a wider housing development.

The next stages of the Jones Homes development off Grange Lane in Maltby will be considered at Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council planning board’s next meeting on March 21

Work is under way on the first phase of the scheme to construct 100 homes, and this application hopes for permission to begin phases two, three and four, which includes 300 more.

Ninety-five of the proposed two, three, four and five bedroom homes will be allocated under an affordable homes scheme.

The council has received 20 objections to the scheme from residents, and others from Braithwell and Mickelbring Parish Council, Stainton Parish Council.

Objectors raised issues such as extra traffic and pollution; flooding; lack of school and gp places; loss of green space, and queried if the sewage system can cope.

Braithwell and Micklebring Parish Council warned that the development could have ‘catastrophic negative impact’ on roads, and stated that the local medical centre is ‘not fit (sic) for purpose’.

“The new residents may register in Braithwell and affect the level of care received by our residents,” adds the objection.

However, council planners say that the transport implications were assessed at the outline stage of the application, and were found to be ‘acceptable’.

Jones Homes will also be required to contribute £756,300 for additional school places at Maltby Academy.

When outline permission for the development was granted in 2020, Rotherham’s NHS Primary Care service said there was enough primary care provision, but that capacity for the whole site ‘may need to be looked into’.

An officer report states that upon asking for further details, the service ‘did not respond’.

“For this reason the S106 does not make any provision of medical facilities and they cannot be required as part of this reserved matters application,” adds the report.

“The process of allocating the site for residential use within the Local Plan had taken place over a number of years with many rounds of public consultation.”