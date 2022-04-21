Age UK recently redeveloped the old Coach House in Hillsborough park and Depot Cafe opened there.

But Sheffield Council says people have asked for a second, cheaper eating option in early feedback from a consultation into park facilities.

Officers are now looking at opening another catering option in the park as part of a new activity hub, which will revitalise the tennis courts and multi-use games area.

The council says the new sports facilities will attract more visitors so there’s scope for cafes at both the top and bottom of the park.

Officer Ruth Bell told a meeting: “Depot bakeries opened as part of the Coach House development at the top of the park, which has been really successful.

“We will be seeking something that offers welfare, catering and toilet facilities at the bottom. Catering is important, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be a cafe

“We feel there is sufficient footfall and the park is increasingly becoming a really vibrant destination in the city.

“One of the things that came through consultation is the public feel there is space for a second catering facility.

“What they are quite clear about is they would want something different to Depot which has got a very specific offer.

“They feel there is a market for something slightly different, perhaps slightly cheaper, and probably much smaller.

“We wouldn’t be looking for Depot cafe mark two because they’re fantastic in that beautiful building.

“This would be a small offer, probably serving a slightly different market so we’re not looking for direct competition.

“We don’t want to cause any issues for such a fantastic partner but we do feel, and the market appears to feel, there is space for two cafes within the park.

“Working with Age UK is important and we do need to talk to them a little bit more as we go forward.”

Coun Jayne Dunn welcomed the news and said: “I’m really pleased it’s going to be different.