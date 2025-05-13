Second all-weather football pitch for Dorothy Hyman Sports Centre thanks to £764k boos

Cudworth’s Dorothy Hyman Sports Centre is set to benefit from a second all-weather football pitch, thanks to a £764,000 grant from the Football Foundation.

The funding, to be approved by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s cabinet this week, will unlock a £990,000 project to meet growing demand for all-weather playing space in the area.

The new pitch will sit alongside the centre’s existing facilities in Cudworth, expanding opportunities for both grassroots clubs and residents to stay active, rain or shine.

The second artificial pitch will provide much-needed capacity to grow youth teams, expand women’s and girls’ football, and offer more community programmes, according to a cabinet report. Local clubs, Barnsley FC and grassroots organisations have all had a say in shaping the plans through consultation sessions.

The development follows the findings of the Barnsley Playing Pitch and Outdoor Sport Strategy, which revealed that more than 60 per cent of the borough’s football clubs struggle to find enough space to train and play on 3G surfaces.

The new pitch will be fully floodlit and fully accessible, with level access, disabled parking, and a design that meets the needs of all players, including those with mobility challenges.

Alongside the Football Foundation grant, Barnsley Council’s Section 106 fund will contribute £200,451, alongside a £25,000 contribution from Barnsley Premier Leisure (BPL).

Construction is expected to begin this summer, with the new pitch due to open in 2026. Once complete, it will be managed in partnership with BPL.

The council says bookings will be prioritised for groups with access needs and inclusive sessions, ensuring the new facility serves the whole community.