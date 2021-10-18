Sculptures approved at Barnsley park

The four meter tall sculptures have been “strongly influenced” by Oakhill Primary School pupils, and will be installed in the rose garden at Stairfoot Park.

The fibreglass sculptures will be “a distinct, positive and eye catching addition to the local area,” according to planning documents.

The documents add: “Lenny & Whale studied numerous old photographs of canal and railway bridges, and were drawn to the recurring structural shapes and construction materials.

The sculptures.

“It was these structural forms that they chose to blend with an exploration of bold and playful colours, in order to develop their ideas that were further developed through creative engagement with the steering group and Oakhill Primary School, Stairfoot.

“The collective pieces are a playful celebration of the industrial and transport heritage of Stairfoot.

“The artworks are confident and colourful and will be a distinct,positive and eye catching addition to the local area.”