Screwfix plans for former retail unit at Hellaby near Sheffield

The empty unit on Denby Way was last used by The Bluebell Wood Children’s hospice as a retail outlet according to planning documents, and prior to that was used as a storage and retail facility for a printing and stationary company.

Permission was granted for the scheme on April 22, and documents state that the internal layout will be amended to include trade counters, staff room, toilets, and warehouse space.

A Screwfix branch is to set up shop in Hellaby, after planning permission was granted for a former retail unit, creating 12 jobs.

The documents add: “This proposal brings an existing unit located in an area identified for Industrial and Business use back into an industrial and business use from a previously approved retail use.

“The proposed external alterations are considered to be appropriate for this type of unit.

“Highways officers note that the site has car parking available on it’s frontage, and that four full time, and eight part time staff are envisaged to be employed at the unit.

“Six spaces are proposed along at the front of the unit and it is also noted that adjacent to the site, Denby Way is subject to waiting restrictions.

“As such, they confirm that they have no objections to the granting of planning permission in a highways context.”