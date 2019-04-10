School site development would bring dozens of affordable homes to community

A new development of mainly ‘affordable’ homes could be constructed on part of a school site which has been vacant for the last seven years in the heart of a Barnsley community.

The plans would also leave space for a retail scheme to be created later on part of the site of the old Foulstone School in Darfield, which was closed and demolished after the new Netherwood Advanced Centre was opened in 2012.

Under the proposals, to be considered by members of Barnsley Council’s planning board, 41 new homes would be built, mainly three bedroomed houses, with 35 of them given over to ‘affordable’ housing, available for those who would otherwise struggle to find accommodation.

That is far higher than the guidelines for building stipulate and would contribute to help meeting the need for such housing in Barnsley.

However, concerns have been raised about the proposals, for a site in Nanny Marr Road, with six letters submitted to the council and planning board members intending to make a site visit ahead of reaching a decision.

Complaints include a lack of consultation with residents and that too much development is taking place in the area and that too little space will be left for new shops.

Others believe the site should include some car parking to help alleviate a lack of space in the area.

Councillors are told in planning reports that a footpath from the site to Darfield Miners Park will be established, but the size of the site means homes cannot be sited to overlook the park, providing natural surveillance, from the front.

There are some trees on the site which will have to be removed, but will be replaced as part of the project, if it is approved.